1/1
Dorothy Mae Barth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Mae Barth, 94, of Wyomissing passed away Friday October 16, 2020 at her residence. Born in Reading, Dorothy was the daughter of the late William Pearson Dorward and Emma (DeLong) Dorward. Mrs. Barth is survived by her three children; Heather Barth-Manrodt of Shillington, Michael I. Barth of Kleinfeltersville and Steven C. Barth of Reiffton. She is also survived by two grandchildren, two step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, L. Alan Barth, two brothers and two sisters. Dorothy had a beautiful voice and sang with the Sweet Adelines. She enjoyed lunches with the Red Hat Ladies. Dorothy worked as a knitter making gloves for the WWII troops and a sewing machine operator later in life. Mrs. Barth enjoyed dancing and sewing. She sewed many of the gowns and dresses she danced in. She may also be remembered for driving her 1965 lavender Pontiac convertible through Shillington years ago. A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 W. Neversink Rd Reading on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Inc. 129 E. Lancaster Avenue Shillington is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved