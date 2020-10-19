Dorothy Mae Barth, 94, of Wyomissing passed away Friday October 16, 2020 at her residence. Born in Reading, Dorothy was the daughter of the late William Pearson Dorward and Emma (DeLong) Dorward. Mrs. Barth is survived by her three children; Heather Barth-Manrodt of Shillington, Michael I. Barth of Kleinfeltersville and Steven C. Barth of Reiffton. She is also survived by two grandchildren, two step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, L. Alan Barth, two brothers and two sisters. Dorothy had a beautiful voice and sang with the Sweet Adelines. She enjoyed lunches with the Red Hat Ladies. Dorothy worked as a knitter making gloves for the WWII troops and a sewing machine operator later in life. Mrs. Barth enjoyed dancing and sewing. She sewed many of the gowns and dresses she danced in. She may also be remembered for driving her 1965 lavender Pontiac convertible through Shillington years ago. A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 W. Neversink Rd Reading on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Inc. 129 E. Lancaster Avenue Shillington is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com