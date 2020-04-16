|
Dorothy Marie Hullinger Liszcz, 90, of Robeson Township, Mohnton, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, at Mifflin Center Memory Support facility, Shillington, PA. She was born February 1, 1930 in Reading, PA to Mary Helen and Leon Hullinger. Dorothy graduated from St. Peter’s Catholic School in Reading. After graduation, she worked for many years as an administrative assistant at Luden’s factory before she was married in 1952 to Walter R. Liszcz. Service was the hallmark of Dorothy’s life. She spent her life giving generously of her time. She was committed to visiting friends and family, volunteering in the community, donating blood, and creating a warm and loving home for her four children. An active member of the Church of St. Benedict RCC, Mohnton, for over 60 years, served on the church’s Women’s Auxiliary, the “Prime-Timers” group, and volunteered for the church’s annual Chicken BBQ. A prized baker, Dorothy’s coconut cakes and award-winning apple pies were sought after, and fought over, by festival regulars. Dorothy is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey, Brian and Kurt, daughter, Jeri, daughters-in-law Joanne and Barb, and son-in-law, Scott, plus granddaughters; Chelsea, Lauren, Tien, Daija, Zara, Alanna and Emilia and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Walter Liszcz, sisters, Elizabeth Wisniewski and Evelyn Gavin, and brothers, Leon Jr. Leonard, Donald, Richard, and Joseph Hullinger. Interment will be at Robeson Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, Plowville for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Dorothy’s name may be made to the Church of St. Benedict, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton, PA. 19540. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020