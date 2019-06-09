Dorothy Olivia (Warren) Martin, of

Reading, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Born December 20, 1926, in Roanoke, Va., a daughter of the late Thomas Sr. and

Bertha (Poindexter) Warren. She married Rev. Paul Otis Martin in Winston-Salem, N.C., and moved to Reading, where they raised their children.

Dorothy owned and successfully operated Dot's

Luncheonette at the corner of 2nd & Buttonwood Sts., Reading.

Left behind to cherish her memory are a son, David

(Rita) Martin; grandsons: Jermaine Martin, Rodney Martin (LaShaun) and Darren Cooper (Nerreda); three great-grandchildren: Ciara, Alexis and Sarala Martin; her

brother, Andrew Warren; and her sister, Alta Mae (Warren) Simmons.

Also surviving are five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her daughter, Paulette Martin; two brothers, Thomas Jr. and C. Odell Warren; and a sister, Dorethea (Warren) Martin.

Home going service for Dorothy will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. A viewing will be in the

funeral home on Wednesday from 9 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading.

