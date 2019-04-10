Dorothy M. Musser, 93, of Ephrata,
formerly of East Earl, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Keystone Villa, Ephrata.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John and Amelia (Kowalska) Buniski. Her husband, Eugene W. Musser, died in 1993.
Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of St. John Center Lutheran Church. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Surviving are three children: Sharlene D. (Jere) Gebhart, of Auburn, K. Michael (Dottie) Musser, of Ephrata, and Brenda L. Hagerich (finance Randy Hertzog) of Ephrata; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald (Nancy) Buniski, of Mohnton.
Preceding her in death is a son, Brent E. Musser (4/21/11); a brother, John Buniski; and three sisters: Amelia Horning, Marlene Musser and Betty Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill. Interment will be in the Center Union Cemetery. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1-2 p.m.
