|
|
Dorothy H. (Hoffman) Naugle, 93, of Cumru Twp., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence. She was the widow of John E. Naugle who died on January 31, 2016. Born in Tamaqua, she was the daughter of the late Charles N. and Ethel M. (Calloway) Hoffman. Dorothy attended Cumru Elementary and Mohnton High School. She went to work for the Industrial Hosiery Mill in Mohnton; Bortz Candy Factory in Shillington and lastly at Pomeroy’s Department Store in Reading. She was a member of Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mohnton. Surviving is a son, John D., husband of Mary T. Naugle of Shillington and daughter, Darlene H., wife of Charles D. Miller of Sun Lakes, AZ. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jessica E. Miller of King of Prussia, Aubrey N. Naugle of Shillington and Nicholas A. Guercia of Spring Twp. She is survived by siblings Norman Miller of Mohnton; Fred Hoffman of Virginia; Patricia Rapp of Reading and Lora Beissel of South Carolina. She was predeceased by siblings, Allen and Billy Hoffman; Ethel Kauffman; Alberta Fitterling; Ruth Farnsworth and Alice Shaak. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private viewing and funeral service will be held followed by a private committal service at Mohnsville Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Saint John’s Church, P.O. Box 5, Mohnton, PA 19540. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020