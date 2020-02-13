|
|
Dorothy Nester, 96, passed away, Monday, February 10, 2020, in Laurel Center. She was the beloved wife of Elwood G. Nester who died October 3, 1983. Born in Centerport, she was the daughter of the late William and Stella (Wagner) Wagner. Dorothy was a member of St. Michael's Church. She was a longtime member of Virginville Grange and Centerport Fire Company. Dorothy is survived by two daughters: Geraldine, wife of Ray Althouse, Mohrsville; and Ella Mae, wife of Mike Achenbach, Hamburg. Nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, a brother, Ralph Wagner, and a sister, Helen Long also survive her. She was predeceased by three sons; Merlin, Ralph and Jeffrey Nester, five brothers, and one sister. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th St., Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be in Dorothy's honor to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020