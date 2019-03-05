Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Sullivan) Peace.

Dorothy F. Peace, 94, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Bernard L. Peace Jr.

Born in Harrisburg on August 30, 1924, a daughter of the late Alexander and Dorothy (Hesson) Sullivan.

She was a graduate of John Harris High School in Harrisburg. Dorothy retired from the Kinney Shoe Corporation in Mechanicsburg. She enjoyed her weekly trips to Hollywood Casino.

She is survived by a daughter, Sue A., wife of Harold

Webber, with whom she resided in Sinking Spring; a brother, Joseph Sullivan, husband of Cheryl, Highspire; a sister, Joan Youtz, Middletown; two grandchildren, Christopher Webber, York, and Nicole Scholl, Wernersville; and four great-grandchildren: Cooper, Duncan, Olivia and Declan.

A Memorial Service will be held at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with Father Edward J. Essig

officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508, or to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604.

Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.



