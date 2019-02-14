Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Adams) Peter.

Dorothy "Dot" A. (Adams) Peter, 93, of Pleasantville, and more recently of the

Lutheran Home of Topton, went to her

heavenly home on Monday, February 11, 2019. Her love of family and friends, their love of her, and Dorothy's devotion to God gave her everlasting peace.

Born October 30, 1925, in Fleetwood, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Annie (Heffner) Adams.

She graduated in 1943 from Fleetwood High School, and married the "love of her life," Bruce Peter, in 1948. They had four children: Steven Bruce, Lynn Ann, Denise Minnie and Lori Sue.

After the toddlers' Denise's and Lori's deaths, she asked the Lord to take care of them; she would take care of his children on earth. Indeed, she did! She became the first den mother of the Earl Township Cub Scouts, a leader in the Oley Camp Fire Girls, worked as a "playground lady," providing support and love for the school children, plus so much more.

A devoted Christian, Dorothy taught Sunday School,

Bible School and was a leader of the Luther League. Many fondly remember her love of singing as a lifelong church choir member, a member of the Multi-Service Choir and as a 27-year member of the Sweet Adelines.

When one thinks of Dot Peter, it's her smile, her

contagious laugh, her trickery, her singing, her patriotism, her love of life, and her love for all whom she has touched in her life that has made a lasting impression.

Surviving is her daughter, Lynn Ann, wife of Wayne Grace, of New Berlinville; her grandchildren: Jana Murgia, wife of Justin, of Leesburg, Va.; Ryan Peter, husband of Kisha, of Kutztown; Kent Grace, partner of Sandy King, both of Arvada, Colo.; and Kylene Peter, of Bethlehem; and her great-grandchildren: Ava Murgia, Alexandra Murgia, Adric Murgia, Analyn Murgia, Josephine Peter, Isaiah Peter, Brody Peter, Amber Shuey, Hunter Shuey, Tyler Shuey, Taylor Shuey and Carter Gabriel Shuey. Also surviving are her sisters, Janet Burns, of Cornwall, Pa.; and Barbara

Seltzer, fiancee of Steven Peter, of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Bruce E. Peter; three children: Denise Minnie Peter, Lori Sue Peter and Steven Bruce Peter; and by her siblings: Kathryn Stindel, Rev. Lee Adams, Earl Adams, Ruth Heffley and Bobby Adams.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 17th from 5-7 p.m. A second viewing will be Monday, February 18th from 10-11 a.m. followed by a service at 11. These will take place at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 611 Swamp Creek Road, New Berlinville. Burial will be on Tuesday, February 19th at 10:00 a.m. at Frieden's Cemetery, Oley.

Donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to Easterseals, 141 W. Jackson Blvd., Suite 1400A Chicago, IL 60604, or go to Easterseals' website.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



