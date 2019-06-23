Dorothy C. (Shannon) Quinter, 98, formerly of Mt. Penn, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Berks County Home/Berks Heim.

She was the wife of late Edgar Quinter, who passed away on December 9, 1975. Born in Bangor, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Stillman W. and Lulu (Curtis)

Shannon. Dorothy graduated from Reading High School and worked as a waitress at Boscov's East Greenery

Restaurant for many years.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Curtis L., husband of Elaine, Stuart, Fla. She is predeceased by siblings: Stillman and Herman Shannon, Thora Swoards, Ella Lapp and Leola Zerbe.

A graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26th in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading. Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

