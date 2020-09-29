1/1
Dorothy R. Brett
Dorothy R. (Wirtz) Brett Dorothy R. (Wirtz) Brett, 80, of Kempton, PA, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown. She was the loving wife of James J. Brett, whom she married on June 23, 1962. Born in Schuylkill County and raised in Mahanoy City, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Edmund and Barbara (Schreyer) Wirtz. She was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School and Kutztown State Teacher’s College, now Kutztown University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in education. Dorothy taught English and Reading in the Wilson School District, West Lawn, PA, and the Northeastern School District, Manchester, PA. She later worked for the Wildlands Conservancy, Emmaus, PA. Dorothy served on the board of the Albany Township Historical Society and was a volunteer at Kempton Fire Company and Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time in her garden. In addition to her husband of 58 years, Dorothy is survived by her three children, Christine (Brett), wife of Donald Ryan, Kutztown, Andrew Brett, Kempton and Matthew Brett, husband of Shelby (Rudolph), Lenhartsville; four grandchildren, Cecily Ryan, Michaela Ryan, Mason Brett, and Mitchell Brett. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara (Wirtz), wife of George Yurick, Gettysburg, PA, Katherine (Wirtz) Midson, Portland, OR, and Janet (Wirtz), wife of Richard Zimmerman, White Haven, PA. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Suzanne Brett. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA. Current CDC guidelines will be followed regarding gathering sizes and social distancing and masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Dorothy’s memory to Kempton Fire Company, P.O. Box 62, Kempton, PA 19529 or Albany Township Historical Society, P.O. Box 95, Kempton, PA 19529. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
