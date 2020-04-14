Reading Eagle Obituaries
Dorothy R. Huie Obituary
Dorthoy R. (Humphrey) Huie, 92, of Laureldale, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Earl Deininger, her first husband and the late George Huie, her second husband. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Bernice Humphrey. Dorothy is survived by one son, Barry L. Deininger husband of LuAnn of Laureldale, grandchildren Aaron, Zachary, Cody, four great grand children, one brother Floyd and friend Robin Ballantine. A private service will be held at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
