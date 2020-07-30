Dorothy Ruth (Umbenhouer) Fidler Dorothy “Dolly” “Gremmy” “Tutty” Ruth (Umbenhouer) Fidler, 87, of Kenhorst, passed away in Penn State Health- St. Joseph on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert David Fidler, Sr. Born at home in Shillington on March 18, 1933, Dolly was a daughter of the late Clarence LeRoy and Dororthy Ruth (Matz) Umbenhouer. She was a 1951 graduate of Shillington High School. Dolly was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, West Reading where she was a Sunday school teacher, Alter Guild, Prayer Circle, Greeter and Food Pantry Helper. She was also a member of the West Side Seniors. Dolly enjoyed going on trips with her lady friends and shopping with her neighbors. She also enjoyed going to lunch, traveling to the Orlando area and going to the Casinos. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Surviving are her two children: Robert D. Fidler, Jr of West Reading and Lori Jo (Fidler) Himmelreich and her husband, Troy of Reading; three granddaughters: Linsey Jo Weber, Brittany Lynn Fidler and Nicole Marie Fidler; five great grandchildren, Rylee, Liam, Logan, Vada and Jamie and her sister, Marlene F. (Umbenhouer) Gundy and her husband, Emerson of Robeson Twp. In addition to her parents and her husband, Robert, Sr., Dolly is predeceased by her brother, Milton W. Umberhouer. Service are private and at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is honored to serve the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dorothy “Dolly” Fidler to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513. Fond memories, condolences and tributes may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com