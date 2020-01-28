|
|
Dorothy S. Kosikowski, 92, passed away January 25, 2020 in Berkshire Center. She previously resided at Elmcroft of Reading. Her husband Frank J. Kosikowski, to whom she was married for 67 years, passed away on December 26, 2013. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Konstanty and Mary (Krotulski) Zalegowski. Dorothy had been employed for the Berkshire Knitting Mill, Ludens Candy and lastly for Columbian Cutlery of Reading before her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Dorothy loved baking cakes and made every celebratory cake for her grand and great grandchildren. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia, wife of Carl E. Andrzjewski of Reading, two grandchildren; Carl Andrzjewski Jr., husband of Linda and Amy B., wife of R. Michael Dougherty. There are also five great grandchildren; Dustin, Matthew, Brenna, Emilee and Delaney and several nieces and nephews. She was pre deceased by a son, Frank S. Kosikowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 am in St. Mary R.C. Church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may pay their condolences on Thursday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral home, Inc., 910 Chestnut St., Reading. There will be no visitation on Friday morning. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Dorothy's memory to the Penn State-St. Joseph Neurology Department at 2500 Bernville Rd., Reading, PA 19605.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020