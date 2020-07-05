Dorothy M. (Hoagland) Schadler, 80, passed away on July 1, 2020 at ManorCare in Sinking Spring. Born on March 15, 1940 in Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Inez (Houser) Hoagland. She was the wife of the late Leon H. Schadler, who passed away June 17, 2018, with whom she shared sixty-two years of marriage. Dorothy is survived by her daughters; Judy L. wife of Roy Torres, of Oley and Pamela A. wife of John Reiter of Kutztown. Sons; Robert H. husband of Suzanne Schadler of Reading and David L. Schadler of Oregon. Also surviving are grandchildren; Dereck, Jade, Amy, Shawn, Jacob, John C. and Spencer, 4 great grandchildren as well as siblings; Roger, Donald and Richard Hoagland, Carol Hoagland and Linda Van Couer. She was employed as a packer by Fleetwood Snacks for 25 years, retiring in 1995. Funeral services will be held at the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM with Reverend Tamie Scalise officiating. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the time of service. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood PA 19522. Due to state order, anyone attending funeral services are required to wear a mask. Donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League in Dorothy’s memory, https://www.berksarl.org/
or to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be offered at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com