Dorothy Smith

Dorothy (Wertz) Smith Smith, Dorothy (Wertz), 98, widow of Oliver F. Smith, Jr. who died February 22, 2010, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence at the Highlands. Dorothy and Oliver celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was the daughter of Augustus S. Wertz and Amelia (Heberle) Wertz of Wyomissing, born February 17, 1922 in Reading. She was valedictorian of the Class of 1939 of Wyomissing High School. She received a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Gettysburg College in 1943. After a very active college career, Dorothy was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa in 1942 and graduated magna cum laude the following year. Upon graduation, she took a position in the production control department of Armstrong Cork Co. in Lancaster, PA. Armstrong had a contract with Vought Sikorsky manufacturing airplane fuselages during the war. Besides a challenging job, she met her future husband who was an engineer on the project. It was friendship, romance, followed by marriage on October 7, 1944. They moved back to Wyomissing in 1946 and started their family. Dorothy’s activities in the community included The League of Women Voters, Junior League of Reading, the Board of the YMCA, Planned Parenthood and the Wyomissing Public Library. The family was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Reading. Both Dorothy and Oliver were devoted followers of Dr. Eugene Barth of Albright College. As the years passed, they shared the excitement of world travel without the constraints of an organized tour. Oliver (Bud) was proficient behind the wheel regardless of language and terrain. Sanibel, Florida was an added bonus as the years passed. Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Catherine S. Fain of Dayton, Ohio, a son, Christopher W. Smith of Port Orange, Florida, two grandsons, two granddaughters and four great grandchildren. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Opportunity House, 430 N. Second Street, Reading, PA 19601 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 6th & Washington Streets, Reading, PA 19601. A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
