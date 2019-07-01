Dorothy M. Stoudt, 91, formerly of Dauberville, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Rittenhouse Village at Muhlenberg where she resided.

She was the wife of Merritt K. Stoudt, who died January 24, 2004. Born in Alleghenyville, she was the daughter of the late Paul J. and Maggie (Weber) Zipp. Dorothy worked for Cinderella Knitting Mill and various other mills in the area. She was an active member of Salem (Belleman's) Church, Centre Twp. Dorothy was always in the french fry truck at the church picnics. She was a member and former officer of Central Berks Lions Club, Centerport; a member of Central Berks Fire Company and beneficial association, Centerport; and a 50+ year member of Blue Mountain Chapter #443 Order of Eastern Star. Dorothy loved horses and was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Over the years, Dorothy would buy Hallmark ornaments for her family members.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Kenneth M. Stoudt, and his wife Jean, Ontelaunee Twp.; Dennis L. Stoudt, and his wife Helen, Ontelaunee Twp.; and Deanne G. (Stoudt), wife of Mitchell Burkhart, Centre Twp.; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Edwin Zipp, Lehighton; Betty Hampton, Birdsboro; Mary Billig, Shoemakersville; and Doris Gough, Shoemakersville.

Dorothy was predeceased by a son: Larry P. Stoudt, died September 30, 1992; two brothers, Paul and Robert Zipp; and one sister, Bonnie Green.

Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., from Salem (Belleman's) Church, 3540 Belleman's Church Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman's) Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held on Tuesday 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, and Wednesday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., from the church. Memorial contributions may be sent to Salem (Belleman's) Church at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



