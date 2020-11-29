Dorothy C. VanBuskirk, 92, of Fleetwood, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Grand View Manor, Fleetwood. She was predeceased by her companion, William C. Kutz, Jr., who died September 6, 2015. Born in Hamburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter E. and Wilhelmina F. (Convis) Cohick. Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of Hamburg High School and also graduated from McCann’s School of Business. She worked as a secretary for 26 1/2 years for the Hamburg Area School District, retiring in June 1990. Dorothy attended St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Fleetwood. She was a member of the former Blue Mountain Chapter Order of Eastern Star #443, Hamburg, where she was warden for thirty years and secretary for eight years. Dorothy was also a life member of the Hamburg and Schuylkill Valley Retired Public Employees Association; and a Public Census Taker for many years. Dorothy is survived by her children: Michael VanBuskirk, and his wife Patricia (Althouse), Gettysburg; Brian VanBuskirk, and his wife Kim Marie (Kline), Muhlenberg Twp.; and Carol S. (VanBuskirk), wife of Patrick W. Lawlor, Harleysville; four grandchildren: Jonathan Lawlor, Rebecca Lawlor, Eric Strunk and Deanna Strunk Crampsie; and three great-grandchildren: Landon, Harper and Austin. She was predeceased by two brothers: Paul and Robert Cohick. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
