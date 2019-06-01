Mrs. Dorothy M. (Bingaman) Weller, 89, of Blandon, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away on Thursday evening, May 30, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Born May 21, 1930, in Lower Alsace Twp., she was the daughter of the late Daniel R. and Gertrude M. (Keiser) Bingaman. She and her husband of 68 years, Paul J. Weller, were married on October 21, 1950, in Good

Shepherd United Church of Christ, Tuckerton.

Dorothy was a proud member of the Class of 1948 of Muhlenberg High School. She went on to work for the school district for 27 years in the food service department retiring as the manager of the middle school cafeteria in 1995.

Dorothy was a member of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Tuckerton, where she was very active over the years. She was a Sunday School teacher and was heavily

involved with volunteering at many social events held each year at the church. She was well known for her cookie

baking and helping at the annual bazaar.

Dorothy was a member of the Blandon Lioness Club for over 25 years. She enjoyed baking cookies and candy, doing word searches, cooking, walking, gardening and especially painting.

In addition to her husband Paul, Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Curtis P. Weller, husband of Barbara J. (Tice) Weller, Wernersville; and Brian K. Weller, husband of

Marcia J. (Mowery) Weller, Berwyn, Pa. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jena R. (Weller) Dippel, wife of

Barrett Dippel, Richardson, Texas; Jonathan P. Weller, husband of Jamie N. (Heeneke) Weller, Carrollton, Texas;

Daniel M. Weller, husband of Jacqueline (Gragnano)

Weller, Manitou Springs, Colo.; and Joshua T. Weller,

husband of Gianna (Monteleone) Weller, Schaefferstown; and her great- grandchildren: Hayden, Bentley, Mason, Brady and Chevy.

Along with her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her two brothers, Harold Bingaman and Kenneth Bingaman.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Walbert Funeral Home &

Cremation Services PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Spies Zion

Cemetery, Alsace Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Good Shepherd UCC Building Fund, 170 Tuckerton Rd., Reading, PA 19605.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC,

Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Dorothy and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



