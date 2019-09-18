|
Dorothy M. Yeager, 96, passed away
peacefully in the early hours of September 16, 2019, at Berkshire Center.
Born April 5, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Alice (Carey) and Frank Miller. She was the wife of the late Eugene V. Yeager, who passed away in 1974. Dorothy was a member of Trinity UCC in Mt. Penn.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, M. Regina
Walter; and four siblings.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Monica S. Yeager, of Exeter Township; and Anita D. Brown, widow of Kenneth R. Brown, of Reading; and her grandchildren; Eugene
Walter, Andrew Walter Sr., husband of Marsha Walter, Neil Brown, husband of Michelle Brown, and Robin
Nguyen, wife of Hon Nguyen, all of Muhlenberg Township. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Steven Walter, Dannette Walter, Jenna Brown, Andrew WalterJr., Trevor Walter; and her great-great-grandson, Fredrick Walter.
Funeral service will be held in Trinity UCC, 2449
Cumberland Ave., Mt. Penn, Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Reverend Debbie Derby will officiate.
Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Trinity UCC, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.