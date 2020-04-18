Reading Eagle Obituaries
Dorothy Yurko


1924 - 2020
Dorothy Yurko Obituary
Dorothy May (Haroldson) Yurko, 96, of West Reading, passed away April 14, 2020 in Spruce Manor Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Yurko. Sadly, Paul passed in 1974. Born in Barre, Vermont on March 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Lars Pedar and Elsie (Malmquist) Haroldson. She was a seamstress for several years in various factories in Schuylkill County. Family was very important to her and she enjoyed cooking for them. Surviving is her niece, Michele (Novak) Toor and her husband, Gerald E. Toor of West Reading. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy is predeceased by a brother, Lawrence Haroldson and a sister, Eden (Haroldson) Novak. Services for Dorothy will be private and at the convenience of the family. Dorothy will be laid to rest in Sky-View Memorial Park in Tamaqua beside her husband, Paul. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to serve the family. Fond memories and condolences can be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
