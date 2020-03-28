|
Douglas S. Clark, Sr., 78, formerly of Reading, passed away after a brief illness on March 26, 2020 at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Richmond, Virginia. He was the loving husband of Sandra S. (Marmarou) Clark, with whom he shared 56 wonderful years of marriage. He was born in Reading to the late Paul C. Clark and F. Grace Graves. Doug received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology in 1964. He took great pride in the fact that he completed all of his education on N. 13th Street, having attended Thirteenth & Union Elementary, Northeast Junior High, Reading High and Albright College. He was a member of Kappa Upsilon Phi fraternity. He was also an active member of the Young Republicans. For many years he was active in the United States Junior Chamber (Jaycees), and served as a past president. He was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. He served his country in the Army Reserves and spent his career working in sales which coincided well with his outgoing and jovial personality. His most cherished title was “Pop Pop” and his love for his family was always felt and present. Doug and Sandy lived in Reading for their entire lives and only recently moved to Virginia to be close to family. Doug was passionate about Pennsylvania sports teams, especially the Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State Nittany Lions. Doug and his family enjoyed time spent at the beach, particularly Ocean City, New Jersey and Dewey Beach, Delaware. In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by their children: Stephanie C., wife of Paul J. Wesolowski, of Glen Allen, VA; Meredith C., wife of David Rinaldi, of Norwalk, CT; and Douglas S. Clark, Jr., husband of Robin, of Camp Hill, PA; grandchildren: Lauren Wesolowski of Charleston, SC; Rachael Wesolowski, student at Elon University; Matthew Rinaldi of Norwalk; Nathan Rinaldi of Norwalk; Maxwell Clark, student at Penn State University; and Abigail Clark, of Camp Hill. He is also survived by: his sister-in-law Joanne, wife of Mark Weidner of Birdsboro, PA; niece Lisa, wife of Alex Meitzler; nephew Christopher Beidler, husband of Pamela; and great nephews Nicholas Meitzler and Michael Beidler; and brothers Paul Clark of Reading, PA and Michael Clark of Watertown, MA. Doug’s family asks that contributions in his memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Services will be private due to the current quarantine requirements. He will be laid to rest in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is assisting with arrangements. Tributes, condolences, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020