Douglas H. Good, 67, after his battle with health issues, joined the ancestors whose history he lovingly traced.
He dedicated much of his life to
researching and writing about our family tree.
Survived by his siblings: Joanne G. Bair, Beverly K. Hackling, Gloria J. (Randall) Rinker, Martin (Cheryl) Good; 10 nieces; five nephews; 20 grandnieces; 10 grandnephews; 12 great-nieces; 16 great-nephews.
Preceded by his mother, Betty J. ( Yeich) Good; father, John H. Good; and nephew, Thomas H. Bair Jr.
Final resting place will be by our mother. Graveside
service for the family at Alsace Cemetery on Kutztown Road on Friday June 21, 2019, at 11 a.m.