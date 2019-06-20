Douglas Good

Service Information
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Alsace Cemetery
Kutztown Road
Obituary
Douglas H. Good, 67, after his battle with health issues, joined the ancestors whose history he lovingly traced.

He dedicated much of his life to

researching and writing about our family tree.

Survived by his siblings: Joanne G. Bair, Beverly K. Hackling, Gloria J. (Randall) Rinker, Martin (Cheryl) Good; 10 nieces; five nephews; 20 grandnieces; 10 grandnephews; 12 great-nieces; 16 great-nephews.

Preceded by his mother, Betty J. ( Yeich) Good; father, John H. Good; and nephew, Thomas H. Bair Jr.

Final resting place will be by our mother. Graveside

service for the family at Alsace Cemetery on Kutztown Road on Friday June 21, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 20, 2019
