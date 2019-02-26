Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Keck.

L. Douglas Keck, 82, of Muhlenberg

Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Spruce Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, West Reading, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Nazareth, Pa., he was a son of the late Jonathan and Stella (Faust) Keck. He was married for 58 wonderful years to his loving wife, Lois A. (Hartman) Keck.

A 1954 graduate of Nazareth High School, Doug served proudly in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Ault as the Korean War was coming to an end. Always great with his hands, Doug could literally fix anything. He worked as a mechanic at Buesings Garage, Nazareth, then as a repairman for Lone Star Cement Corporation for 30 years, retiring in 2000. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and canning.

More than anything, Doug was extremely proud of his three grandchildren: Sean and Katie Keck, and Brendan Dudek, each of whom deeply loved him and will greatly miss their "Pappy."

In addition to his wife and grandchildren, Doug is

survived by his son, Dr. Douglas B. Keck, husband of Kelly (O'Hara), Guilford, Conn.; daughter, Diane E. Dudek, wife of Robert Jr., Muhlenberg; a brother, Kenneth, husband of Mildred, Bath, Pa.; sisters, Geraldine, widow of Wendall Datesman, Sinking Spring; and Maryann E. Keck, Reading; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Keck, Hazelton.

He was predeceased by a brother, Marvin Keck.

A Celebration of Doug's Life will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 2, at Good Shepherd, UCC, 170 Tuckerton Road, Reading, PA 19605.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at the address above, or to the at .

