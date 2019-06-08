Douglas J. Rightnour Sr., 83, of Pottstown, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Manatawny Manor.

He was the husband of Barbara M. (Koons) Rightnour, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.

Born in Pottstown, Pa., on February 17, 1936, Douglas

was the son of the late James J. Rightnour and Florence G. (Baker) Rightnour.

Douglas worked at the Pottstown Metal Welding

Company for 48 years.

He was a member of the Pottstown Clubman's

Association where he enjoyed playing pool and

shuffleboard, and also a member of the TriCounty Active Adult Center. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and

watching the Eagles play. He will be greatly missed by his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Tobi Rightnour; his daughters: Melinda L. Tuozzo, wife of Rick, Deborah L. Lord, partner of Harley, and Tracy L.

Levengood; one brother, Charles Rightnour; 10

grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one daughter-in-law, Carolyn (Lord) Rightnour.

He is predeceased by his son, Douglas J. Rightnour Jr.; and one sister, Nancy Ewing.

A viewing will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life

Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be

private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Douglas' memory to the online at https://www.alz.org/ or mailed to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.



