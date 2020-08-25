Douglas Wolfe

Douglas P. Wolfe, 95, of Tulpenhocken Township, passed away Saturday, August 22nd, at Phoebe Berks Village, Wernersville. Douglas was born in Reading, PA on July 30, 1925, a son of the late Dorothy (Pedrick) and Charles Clifford. He was the husband of Susan Wolfe. who survives him a graduate of Muhlenberg High School and Babson Business College in Massachusetts He previously attended Oak Ridge Military Institute in North Carolina. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp as a 2LT in WW II. He was trained as a navigator. He owned Crown-Globe Inc., a textile firm, for 53 years retiring in 2001. in addition to his wife, Susan, Douglas is survived by three sons Timothy D. Wolfe, husband of Jeanne Wolfe, of Reading; Douglass P. Wolfe, Jr. husband of Brenda Wolfe, of Franklin, TN; and Steven Wolfe, husband of Julia Wolfe. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren Douglas was predeceased by a son Jeffrey Wolfe. and a sister, Julia Giles. Services are private at the convenience of family. . Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
