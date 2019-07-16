Douglass "Doug" "Pop Pop" Robert Bechtel Sr., 97, of Reading, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 12, 2019.

He was the devoted husband of Cora Jean

(Weaver) Bechtel. Born in Pottstown on

December 30, 1921, Doug was a son of the late Clayton and Annie (Wiand) Bechtel. Doug was a 1939 graduate of Pottstown High School.

He was inducted in the Army Air Corps, 468th Air Service Squadron on December 19, 1942. He proudly served our country during World War II in Belgium and England as a parachute rigger and repairman. Doug was a faithful member of the Wyomissing Church of the Brethren. He was employed as a machine operator for the former Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. for 35 years until he retired.

He was known as an outdoorsman and

enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. His family boasts that he made the best chili and potato salad! He was a great dancer and lover of music and often was singing, especially to his sweetheart.

In addition to his wife, Cora Jean, Doug is survived by his son, Douglass R. Bechtel Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of Reading; three daughters: Karen J. (Bechtel) Wright and her husband, Glenn "Skip," of Sugar Grove, Ohio; Kathy A. (Bechtel) Schrack and her husband, Michael, of McAlisterville, Pa.; and Cindy L. (Bechtel) Cooley and her husband, Herbert, of Spring Hill, Fla.; 12 grandchildren: Cheryl, Bonnie, Duane, Kimberly, Todd, Jonathan, Benjamin, Laura, Jason, Amanda, Timothy and Karena; 24 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Doug is predeceased by his two brothers, Warden and Carl Bechtel; and three sisters: Anna (Bechtel) Weidner, Lenora (Bechtel) Schwieters and Alice (Bechtel) Snyder.

Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Graveside

committal will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The Celebration of Doug's Life will be at 11:00 a.m., in the

Wyomissing Church of the Brethren, 2200 State Hill Rd., Wyomissing, PA 19610.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church in memory of Douglass R. Bechtel Sr. at the Wyomissing Church of the Brethren, 2200 State Hill Rd., Reading, PA 19610. Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.AumansInc.com.



