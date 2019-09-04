|
|
Drinda J. (nee Zeiders) Burkhart, age 72, of West Chester, and formerly of Mount Penn, passed away in peace on September 1st 2019, surrounded by family in her home.
She was survived by her beloved husband, V. Scott Burkhart; her loving daughter,
Samantha Flynn and husband, Sean Flynn; her cherished granddaughters, Maeve and Addie; and her sister, Deborah Zeiders.
She was the daughter of the late Doris (nee Gantt) and Martin Zeiders.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road,
Reading, PA 19606 at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6th. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. To make a gift online, please visit http://thefutureofhealthcare.org. Checks may be mailed to: Penn State Health St. Joseph, Office of Development, P.O. Box 316, Reading, PA 19603. Please make check
payable to Penn State.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019