Duane A. Petersheim
Duane A. Petersheim Duane A. Petersheim, 61 of Oley went home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Tanya (Steiner) Petersheim with whom he shared 33 years of marriage. Surviving in addition to his wife are his three children, who were the joy of his life: Ben, Drew and Hannah Petersheim all of Oley. Other survivors include his siblings; Lucille Shank of Chambersburg, PA, Willis, husband of Lydia Petersheim of Oley and Nancy, wife of Dennis Willman of Oley. Born April 6, 1959 in West Reading, he was the son of the late Elmer Mast and Elizabeth Ruth (Hunsberger) Petersheim. Duane was a 1977 graduate of Oley Valley High School. After graduation, he worked many years doing construction and on the family farm. He also enjoyed hunting when time permitted! Duane attended Twin Valley Bible Chapel for many years and loved his church family. He especially loved memorizing and reciting Scripture. Some of his favorite chapters came from Psalms, Isaiah, & Revelation. “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.” Ps. 118:1 Services are private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Funeral Home, Oley is handling arrangements

