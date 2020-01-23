|
|
Duane “Duke” Krum was born in Reading, Pa., October 9, 1947, and passed away on January 15 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif., after a courageous battle with cancer. Duke was the first born child of Michael and Pauline “Lily” Krum. After his mother passed away when he was nine years-old, Duke took on the role of parent to help raise his seven year-old sister. While attending Lincoln Elementary School in the fifth grade, Duke met Linda, his wife of over 49 years. Duke attended Daniel Boone HS in Amity Township. He was a talented athlete; a pitcher for the baseball team and all-county guard for the football team. After being accepted to both West Point and the United States Naval Academy, Duke chose to attend USNA, where amongst other things, he continued to play football. Duke was a member of the 8th Company, and graduated in 1969 with a BS in systems engineering. After graduation, Duke married Linda Marie Musser on April 25, 1970. Duke served in the USN until 1974, when he was honorably discharged having gained the rank of Lieutenant. Duke had just attended his fiftieth year Naval Academy reunion in Oct. and wrote these poignant words about his life, “My total commitment has been to God, Country and Family, since taking our oath in front of Bancroft Hall in 1965. In my mind, I have had a very successful, happy life. The key to that success has been the lynchpin that has helped me (and us) together through all the challenges and good times. That key has been and always will be, my wife, Linda.” Duke, always loyal and professional, worked for Liberty Mutual as a regional/divisional operations manager for 43 years, retiring in 2017. He stated that his most prized professional success has been the building of honesty and integrity in the numerous teams of consultants that he has trained and worked with. Weekends were spent going to the gym, taking walks to the beach and watching sports, especially Navy football. Vacations were often spent in Maui. Duke’s love was always first and foremost, his wife, Linda, but he also had time to be a ”father figure,” mentor, and expert listener to many others. He was especially fond of his role as “Grandfather” to a group of friends’ children who he thought of as his own. Duke is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Marie Musser Krum, of Huntington Beach; his sister, Karen Pagan, of Reading, Pa.; and niece, Dawn Hunsicker, of Birdsboro, Pa; his “grandchildren:” Tanner Burgess, Christopher Gartland, Micheal Gartland, Sarah Gartland-Ortiz, Caitlyn O’Rork, Keegan O’Rork and their parents. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the Heritage-Dilday Chapel, in Huntington Beach. In lieu of flowers, Linda asks that donations be made to the Experiential Leadership Development program at the United States Naval Academy, at usna.com/give.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020