Duane R. “Buzz” Lockwood Duane R. “Buzz” Lockwood, 71, of South Heidelberg Township, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:23 pm in the Mifflin Center. He was the husband of Deborah J. (Kava) Lockwood. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Buzz was the son of the late Raymond H. and Ramona E. (Hutchinson) Lockwood. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wernersville and served in the United States Army during Vietnam. During his time in the service, Buzz was a helicopter pilot who flew AH-1G Cobra gunships and Hughes OH-6 Loaches. He rose to the rank of captain, was wounded in action and received 3 Purple Hearts. Buzz was a self-employed avid model builder, collector, enthusiast of cars, helicopters and motorcycles. In addition to his wife Deborah, Buzz is survived by his son Zachary G. Lockwood and his sisters Mondra Randall of Santa Barbara, California and Melisa Fary of Miranda, California. A viewing for Buzz will take place at the Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring on Monday December 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10 am. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends at Brickstone’s Mighty Fine Food & Spirits following the interment. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019