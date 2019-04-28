Dulcila M. Segura, 72, of Reading, passed away Saturday, April 27th, at Reading

Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading, surrounded by her family.

Dulcila was born in Barahona, Dominican Republic, on April 29, 1946, a daughter of the late Norberta (Batista) and Alejandro Moreta. She was the wife of Hipolito Segura who survives her. She was a member of Seventh Day Adventist, Reading, Pa. She retired as a retail store owner of Barahona Mini Market, 101 St. Block of Broadway, in New York City. She also worked as a home health aide.

On addition to her husband, Hipolito, Dulcila is survived by five daughters: Esther E. Segura, partner of Esther Padilla, of Reading; Evelyn D. Segura, of New York City; Sheila O. Segura, wife of Kevin Thomas, of Reading; Wendy Segura, partner of Angel Rodriguez, of Reading; Leonor D. Segura, of Reading; and three sons: Hipolito D. Segura, of Barahona, Dominican Republic; Ylsia O. Segura, of

Reading; Juan D. Segura, husband of Celeste Morales, of Reading. She is also survived by 32 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren; also many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, from 6-8:00 p.m., and Saturday, from 9-10:00 a.m., at Feeney Funeral Home in Centre Park Historic District. Religious service will be held at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment follows at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading.

Flowers are acceptable or donations can be made in her name to Shalom Seventh Day Adventist Church. Please mail donations to Feeney Funeral Home at the address

below.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc.,625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



