Dwayne W. Hudson, 71, formerly of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services, Voorhees, NJ. Born on July 8th, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA, he was a son of the late Wallace E. and Edna Hudson. Dwayne was a graduate of Haddon Heights HS, NJ and Campbell College, NC. Dwayne was an accountant for most of his life, serving as President and CEO of Third Party Resources, INC. Dwayne loved playing golf and was a member of Reading Country Club for over 20 years. He was a huge fan of all Philadelphia sports teams and attended the 2008 Phillies World Series Parade. Dwayne is survived by his sons, Drew Hudson of Kenhorst, and Mark Hudson of Bala Cynwyd, husband of Lauren (Roddy). There are two grandsons, Tyler and Cooper Hudson. Also surviving are his brothers Wallace E. and wife Betty, Jeff and his wife Rose, and sister Randi, wife of Rexi Rautanen. He was predeceased by his brother, Keith, husband of the late Rhonda Hudson. Alloway Funeral Home, Merchantville, NJ is in charge of arrangements.



