Dwight F. Bigg, 55, of Maidencreek Township, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Susan E. (Daniels) Bigg with whom he shared nearly 20 years of marriage. Born in Reading, PA., raised in Hamburg, PA, he was the son of the late Frederick and Florence (Bauer) Bigg. Dwight was a graduate of Hamburg Area High School. He attended Lincoln Technical Institute. Dwight was a member of St. Paul’s UCC in Fleetwood. Dwight is survived by his wife Susan E. (Daniels) Bigg and his daughter, Emma N. Bigg of Blandon. In addition, his three sister-in-law’s: Karen A. (Daniels) Wilson, wife of Mark of Laureldale; Alice F. (Daniels) Shomgard of Fleetwood; and Ellen M. (Daniels) Seidt, wife of John of Sinking Spring, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Frederick and Florence Bigg. Dwight was employed as an electrician and Service Manager at Behringer Saws Inc. He enjoyed photography, going to his daughter’s music recitals and concerts, and spending time with his family. He loved working on home improvement projects and always took pride after they were completed. Dwight was most proud of his family. He was always the first person to help someone in need. The family would like to thank all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Tower Health for their professional and compassionate care given to Dwight. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with services beginning at 11:30 a.m., in St. Paul’s UCC in Fleetwood, 5 W Arch St., Fleetwood, PA. Interment will be at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 529 St Michaels Rd, Hamburg, PA. Contributions may be made to St. Paul’s UCC Fleetwood in Dwight’s memory. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020