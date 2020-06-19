Dwight Lewis Rinehart Dwight Lewis Rinehart, 65, of Pennsburg, PA lost his battle with Cancer on June 17, 2020. Dwight was the husband of Judith Rinehart, having celebrated 40 years of marriage in September, 2019. He was the son the late Kathryn E. (Boyer) and the late Lewis F. Rinehart, of Glen Rock, PA. Dwight came to the Upper Perkiomen Valley in 1979 when he was hired by the Upper Perkiomen School District as a Reading Specialist. Having received both his Bachelor’s (1976) and Master’s Degrees (1978) from Millersville State College, he taught until retiring in 1987. Dwight then became the General Manager of the Pennsburg McDonalds as well at the Gilbertsville and Trexlertown McDonalds. He also worked at Brown Printing before returning to teaching as an Associate Professor at Reading Area Community College. At RACC he taught Reading, Advanced Reading and Study Skills. He also served on many academic committees until his retirement at the end of 2019. In his past, Dwight was involved with the Upper Perkiomen Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Upper Perkiomen Valley Lions’ Club. For 8 years, he was also a volunteer with the Upper Perkiomen Valley Ambulance Association as an EMT and a driver. He was also a member of MACRA-Mid-Atlantic College Reading & Writing Association where he had held an ‘officer’ position. Dwight is survived by his wife, Judy, and 3 children; Craig, of Pennsburg; Bradley and wife Chelsea of West Chester, PA and Elizabeth, of Pennsburg. He has been blessed with six grandchildren; Diego, Jeremiah, Emma, Elliana, William and Katherine. He has three sisters, Shelva Jean, Ardella and LaDawna; and 2 brothers; Daryl and Dwayne. Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, a sister (Kathryn) and his 7th grandchild, Jaxon. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Reading Area Community College – Dwight Rinehart Scholarship Fund; RACC, 10 S. 2nd Street, PO Box 1706, Reading, PA 19603 OR you make a donation to any organization important you in his memory. Online condolences may be offered at www.mannslonakerfunerahome.com Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.