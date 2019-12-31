|
Dylan T. Shaeffer, 20, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, Pa., Dylan was the son of the late Jeffery Shaeffer and Heather (Keller) Rayel along with stepfather, James Rayel. Dylan was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, and most recently worked as a union insulator for Local 23. Dylan was best known by those that knew him for his loving nature and kind heart, always more than happy to go the extra mile for his friends and family. Dylan was also an avid guitar player, always able to lift the spirits of those around him with the songs he played. A lover of the outdoors, Dylan could always be found blazing a trail through the local hillsides, fishing, hunting or just writing songs under the trees. In addition to his parents, Dylan is survived by his siblings, Madison Shaeffer and Riley Rayel. Dylan will be greatly cherished and missed by his grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and everyone he touched throughout his lifetime. A Celebration of Dylan’s Life Service will be held at Bean Funeral Homes, 129 E Lancaster Ave, Shillington on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant, will officiate. The family will receive friends and family in Bean Funeral Homes, Shillington, on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020