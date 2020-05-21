E. Dean Tait E. Dean Tait, 80, of Park Manor, passed away May 19, 2020 at Berks Heim. He was the loving husband of Janet R. (Hoffman) Tait. He was a loving and devoted father to his daughters, Patricia R. Manuel, wife of Ronald L. Manuel, Philadelphia, and Karyn L. Spengler, wife of Ryck D. Spengler, Wyomissing PA. Born in Harrisburg, Dean was the son of the late George E. Tait and Helen E. (Kelley) Tait of Hagerstown, MD. Dean, lovingly known as “GaGa” to his grandson and great grandchildren, was a truck driver throughout his life. Long haul trucking as well as local, he retired from his last employer, Reading Foundry and Supply Co. in 2000. A member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Mohnton, Dad had a generous spirit and was always helping others less fortunate. Enduring dialysis for over 14 years, he was mostly concerned with the other patients. He listened to their stories and did whatever he could to lessen their load. Whether is was picking them up and transporting to the clinic, bringing clothing to give to those in need, buying things from the vending machines or sharing his lunch sandwich, Dad never thought twice about helping out. This generosity was evident throughout every aspect of his life. He was an avid woodworker, often found “in his shop” making several pieces for family and friends. He shared a passion for football with Janet and they could be found watching games together both College or Professional level. Dean was a playful, loving, devoted Grandfather and Great Grandfather to Ryan P. Spengler, partner Carla Gomez, West Reading, Kyle M. Spengler, husband of Kelly (Onopa) Spengler, Cumru Township and Maximillian L. Manuel, Philadelphia. He was predeceased by a precious grandson, Simon Lovell Manuel. Great Grandchildren include Finn P. Spengler, Emma E. Spengler, Ruby K. Spengler and Reece D. Spengler. Dean is also survived by his loving sister, Helen Shroyer of Greencastle, PA and his brother Ronald Tait, Columbus, Ohio. He was predeceased by his youngest brother, Darryl Tait, Liverpool PA. The family wishes to give humble thanks to the many physicians who cared for Dean over these last years. Special thanks to the staff at Elmcroft Senior Living Center, the entire staff of the Pa. Dialysis Clinic of Reading and most recently the dedicated, loving and endlessly caring staff on B2 at Berks Heim. Everyone at Berks Heim has helped our family navigate through this time while themselves dealing with a very difficult health situation in our community. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. is assisting the Tait family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.