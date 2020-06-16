E. Dewey Tice, Jr. E. Dewey Tice, Jr., 80, of Muhlenberg, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in ManorCare Health Services-Laureldale. He was the husband of Judith E. (Grady) Tice with whom he was married 56 years. Born in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of the late E. Dewey Sr. and Earlene (Hoffman) Tice and raised by Fern (Wartzenluft) Tice. Dewey graduated from Wilson High School and was a member of New Life Bible Fellowship Church, Oley. As a child, Dewey faced much adversity, which although it was difficult, it made him the man he was, a true family man. He proudly served in the United States Navy where he was a chef on the U.S.S. Piper Submarine traveling the world. Dewey enjoyed his mission trips to Oaxaca, Mexico. Dewey also helped during Hurricane Katrina. He also was a life long supporter of Boy Scouts of America, earning as many honors as he could. Dewey was the founder of Tice Upholstery which he owned and operated from 1963 through 2003, when his youngest son David took over the business. In addition to his wife, Dewey is survived by his children: Brenda A. Hoffert, wife of Richard, Shillington, Todd A., West Reading, Denise A. Hill, Temple, David C., husband of Maureen, Wyomssing; and nine grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother Sam and two sisters Donna Ziska and Christianna Hoffman Long. He is predeceased by his son E. Dewey Tice, III. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with services beginning at 12:00 pm in New Life Bible Fellowship Church, 2960 W Philadelphia Ave. Oley, PA 19547. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.