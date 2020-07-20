E. Gerald Levengood E. Gerald Levengood, 89, of Douglass Township, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 6:00 am in Berkshire Center. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Tobias) Levengood for 70 years. Born in Amity Township, Mr. Levengood was the son of the late Elmer and Alice (Rhoads) Levengood. He was a 1949 graduate of Amity High School and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Douglassville where he served as a former council member. Mr. Levengood was employed by Meadow Brook Dairy as a route salesman for 21 years and then was employed for over 10 years by Manor Care Health Services, West Reading as a maintenance supervisor retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Berks Basketball Old Timers Association; Amity Lions Club and Amity Friendship Club. In addition to his wife, Mr. Levengood is survived by his children Bonita L. Moser, wife of the late Carl R. Moser, II of Douglassville; Douglas A. Levengood, husband of Debra L. Levengood of Fleetwood; Robin S. Levengood, husband of Sandra K. Levengood of Birdsboro and his grandchildren Chad E. Moser; Kyle D. Levengood; Kris A. Levengood; Hallie A. Levengood; Ryan C. Levengood and his great grandchildren Grant C. Moser and Charlotte G. Moser. He was preceded in death by his siblings Earl E. Levengood; Melvin Levengood; Mabel Yorgey and Helen Oxenford. Memorial Service will be held for immediate family only in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville, PA 19518 with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Interment at St. Paul’s Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at the above address in memory of Mr. E. Gerald Levengood. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com