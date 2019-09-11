|
E. Jean Christman, age 90, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Pensacola, Fla.
Jean was born September 24, 1928, in Mont Clare, Pennsylvania, to James H. and Lottie F. Brower. A longtime resident of
Colony Park in Spring Township, Berks County, Pa., Jean moved to Pensacola, Fla., in 2015, and
resided at Azalea Trace with her loving husband, LeRoy A. Christman, until her death.
Jean was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1946. She was employed by Firestone Tire in Pottstown, Pa., and Boscov's Department Store and Bachman Foods in Reading, Pa. Her ability to talk to anyone and resolve problems quickly made her a valued customer service representative.
In 1949, Jean married the love of her life, LeRoy
Christman, with whom she celebrated their 70th
anniversary this year. She was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church, where she was involved in many activities including teaching Sunday School. She was also a Girl Scout troop leader in the Wyomissing area.
Jean loved the beach and water; she was an accomplished artist and gardener who filled her family's lives with beauty and love.
She is survived by her husband, LeRoy A. Christman; and daughters: Susan P. Christman (James A. Bass Jr.), of
Raleigh, N.C.; and Capt. Carol L. Christman, USN (ret.) (Lt. Col. G. Richard Keller, USMC (ret.)), of Pensacola, Fla. Also surviving are her stepbrother, Bruce Hampson (Corrie); grandchildren: Richard M.C. Keller (Kristi), Leigh J.C.
Keller (George Makris), Douglas A. Keller (Griffin), Rebecca L. Bippus; and great-grandchildren: Robin Keller, Dimitri Makris, Asher and Skyler Keller and Adlee and Reagan Bippus.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John E.
Brower, of Mont Clare, Pa.; and sister, Nellie Bentch, of Stoutland, Mo.
A private family service will be held September 17, 2019, followed by interment at Barrancas National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Azalea Trace for Jean's family and friends.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff of Willowbrooke Court/Azalea Trace and
Covenant Hospice who cared for Jean with love, grace and dignity.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Jean through
donations to Alzheimers research.
