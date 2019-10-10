|
E. Louise (Schroeder) Tumolo E. Louise Tumolo, 84, of Elizabethtown, Pa., passed away on Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019, at her home at Masonic Village. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Albert A. and Louise E. Page Schroeder. She was the wife of John J. Tumolo Jr. for 65 years on February 11. A homemaker, Louise was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Mount Joy, a member of Episcopal Church Women, and involved with United Thank Offering. In earlier years, she taught Sunday school and was a Girls Scout member and leader. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: John J. Tumolo III, husband of Cheryl Printz Tumolo, of Pricetown, Steven R. Tumolo Sr., husband of Cindy Abel Tumolo, of West Lawn, Susan L., wife of Scott Zerr, of Perryville, Md., and Norma J., wife of Kenneth Mayo, of Linden, Va.; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Jane Stauffer, of Landisville. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Anne Thomas. A memorial service will be held on Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 209 South Market Street, Mount Joy, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Sunday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019