E. Marie (Rebholtz) Weand

Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA
19606
(610)-376-7121
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Berkshire Commons Social Room
5485 Perkiomen Ave.,
Reading, PA
E. Marie (Rebholtz) Weand, 84, of

Exeter, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Berkshire Commons, Exeter.

She was the wife of the late Vernon O. Weand Jr. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Speicher) Rebholtz. Marie was a member of the United States Air Force and worked as a paralegal for Miller and Murray for many years. During her retirement she owned and operated Vern's Surfside Rentals with her husband in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Marie is survived by her son, Steven Marquard, husband of Rosanna; daughter, Cristal Kimrey, Fla.; and three granddaughters: Courtney, Katrina and Amber.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in the Berkshire Commons Social Room, 5485 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be private at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caring Hospice, 400 Commerce Dr., Suite C., Fort Washington, PA 19034.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 7, 2019
