E. Ruth Knoll, 92, passed away peacefully in Reading Hospital on Friday, March 6th, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frederick W. Knoll. Sadly, he passed away in 1994. Born in Shamokin on July 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Bertha (Haines) Bradigan . Ruth was an avid collector of various items. She enjoyed going to yard sales and loved her knick knacks. Her favorite thing to do was travel to the shore with her family to her house in Brigantine, NJ. Ruth worked as a waitress at the Crystal Palace Hot Dog Shop for 35 years. In retirement, she started her own business, Ruth's House of Plaster Crafts for 20 years. Ruth is survived by her children; Michael P. Mulligan and his wife, Sandra, Terry L. Mulligan, William P. Mulligan and his wife, Camille, Pamela A.M. (Mulligan) Philips and her husband, Scott C, and Patricia Ann Knoll; 11 Grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband; Ruth is predeceased by her son, John J. Mulligan, grandson, Christopher R. Mulligan and three siblings, Laura (Bradigan) Caseman, Anna Bradigan and Daniel Haines. Graveside Service will be 12:30pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is in honored to serve the family. Fond memories and condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Attachments area
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020