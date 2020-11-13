1/1
Earl David Bordner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl David Bordner Earl David Bordner, 79, of Reading, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Lois E. (Andrews) Bordner. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on October 18, 2020. Born in Stouchsburg, Berks Co., he was the son of the late Earl David and Edna S. (Shive) Bordner. David was a graduate of Bethel H.S. He was a dental technician for Delux Dental labs in Reading for 25 years before retiring in 2005. After retiring, Mr. Bordner worked as a custodian for the Antietam School District. Years ago, he was a member of the 4-H Club. Survivors: Wife, Lois; Sisters: Elodie Chudnovsly of Kutztown and Eldyne Bordner of Myerstown. David was predeceased by a sister Elinor Roberts. Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers to American Heart Assoc., PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved