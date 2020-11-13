Earl David Bordner Earl David Bordner, 79, of Reading, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Lois E. (Andrews) Bordner. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on October 18, 2020. Born in Stouchsburg, Berks Co., he was the son of the late Earl David and Edna S. (Shive) Bordner. David was a graduate of Bethel H.S. He was a dental technician for Delux Dental labs in Reading for 25 years before retiring in 2005. After retiring, Mr. Bordner worked as a custodian for the Antietam School District. Years ago, he was a member of the 4-H Club. Survivors: Wife, Lois; Sisters: Elodie Chudnovsly of Kutztown and Eldyne Bordner of Myerstown. David was predeceased by a sister Elinor Roberts. Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
. Contributions: In lieu of flowers to American Heart Assoc.
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.