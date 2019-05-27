Earl D. Eshelman, 95, of Shillington, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Mifflin Court.

He was born in Gouglersville to the late

Elmer and Alice (Heffner) Eshelman and was the husband of the late Betty (Wilkes) Eshelman who passed away in 2004.

Earl was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during World War II. He was a member of Allegheny Lutheran Church, Mohnton V.F.W., and District 13 V.F.W., where he was a

past treasurer. He worked as an office manager/dispatcher for Halls Transport and was a courier for Quest Labs prior to his retirement.

Earl is survived by 2 daughters, Susan M. Eshelman, of Birdsboro, and Katherine A., wife of Alan Worley, of Ephrata; 2 stepgrandsons, David Worley, of Charlotte, N.C., and

Daniel (Kasie) Worley, of Milton; also several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Allegheny Lutheran Church, 1327 Alleghenyville Rd., Mohnton, PA 17540, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., with Pastor Zach Labagh officiating. A private

interment will be held at the Wyomissing Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staffs at Mifflin Court, Bayada Home Health Care, Landmark and Caring Hospice for their kindness and care during Earl's illness.

Kindly omit flowers.

Memorial contributions in Earl's memory may be made to Allegheny Lutheran Church at the above address or to Swamp Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral &

Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.



