Earl R. Hoch, 91, formerly of Reading, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in Berks Heim.

He was the husband of Marilyn E. (Schuman) Hoch, who passed away

December 20, 2018.

Born in St. Lawrence, Mr. Hoch was the son of the late

Simon R. and Estella M. (Rhoads) Hoch. He was a 1947 graduate of Mt. Penn High School and was a member of

former St. Thomas United Church of Christ in Reading.

Mr. Hoch served in the United States Army and was

employed by the Reading Eagle in the advertising

department. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa J. Hoch,

of Reading,; and his son, John C. Hoch, husband of Pamela Hoch, of York; and his grandchildren, Zachary Hoch,

husband of Alicia Hoch, and Alexander Hoch, and his fiancé, Samantha; and his great-grandchildren, Oliver James Hoch and Adalynn Grace Hoch.

Mr. Hoch was preceded in death by his siblings: Robert Hoch, Ruth Hauer, Catherine "Kitty" Dalby and Doris Brown.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights,

Monday, March 25, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Reverend Charles S. Nease Jr., will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to RHS Squires Basketball Club, 1024 Daisy Drive, Temple, PA 19560, in memory of Mr. Earl R. Hoch. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



