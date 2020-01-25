|
Earl Henry Krick, 90, of Spring Township, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Manor Care Health Services, Sinking Spring. Born in Fritztown, Mr. Krick was the son of the late Herbert E. and Mabel S. (Hatt) Krick. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he held many callings in the Reading Ward. Mr. Krick served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a teacher for a total of 22 years, teaching at Pace Institute for 7 years; Oley Valley School District for 13 years and Southern Huntington for 2 years. He was also the owner of Duraclean furniture and carpet cleaning franchise for 5 years and worked for the Federal Government as an education specialist for 6 years. Mr. Krick is survived by his brothers Ronald L. Krick, husband of Jean Krick of Fritztown and Franklin E. Krick, husband of Laura Krick of Wernersville and was preceded in death by George C. Krick, Kenneth C. Krick, Phillip R. Krick and Bernice Fisher. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Wednesday 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020