Earl L. Matz, 91, of Sinking Spring, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Berks Heim.
He was the husband of the late Anna C. (Yost) Matz, who died June 5, 1994.
Earl, a son of the late George R. and
Luella (Shirk) Matz, was born in Sinking Spring.
He is survived by a daughter, Mary J., wife of Dr. Larry E. Fisher, Spring Twp.; five grandchildren: Tammy Eversole, David Keller, Mandy Gerhart, Brandon Fisher and Jordan Fisher; and five great-grandchildren: Hannah, Daryn,
Hayley, Katie and Hunter.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Suzette A.
Keller.
He was a devoted father and grandfather.
He was a member of Wyomissing U.C.C., Gouglersville, where he was one of the oldest members and a former
Sunday school teacher and choir member. He enjoyed
gardening and watching baseball and football.
Earl was a 1946 graduate of Wilson High School and
retired in 1993 from Textile Chemical. He had previously worked at FM Brown & Sons and was also a milk delivery man at Pennsupreme Dairies.
Earl was also a foster parent for the Berks County
Children Services and cared for 15 babies.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,
Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., Thursday, and 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Friday, at the
funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Wyomissing U.C.C., 2 Vermont Rd., Sinking Spring, PA 19608.
