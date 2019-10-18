Home

Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Earl Miller Obituary
Earl L. Miller Jr., 77, of Womelsdorf, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Stone Ridge Towne Center. He was the husband of the late Mary Sue (Myers) Miller. Earl, a son of the late Earl L. and Pearl (Putt) Miller Sr., was born in Rehrersburg. He is survived by a son, Michael Miller, husband of Lora, Womelsdorf; a daughter, Tina (Miller), wife of Jeff Blatt, Womelsdorf; a half-sister, Shirley Hickernill; a grandson, Easton Miller; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Miller. Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He retired in 1996 after 30 years with Reading Alloys. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
