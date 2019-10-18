|
Earl L. Miller Jr., 77, of Womelsdorf, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Stone Ridge Towne Center. He was the husband of the late Mary Sue (Myers) Miller. Earl, a son of the late Earl L. and Pearl (Putt) Miller Sr., was born in Rehrersburg. He is survived by a son, Michael Miller, husband of Lora, Womelsdorf; a daughter, Tina (Miller), wife of Jeff Blatt, Womelsdorf; a half-sister, Shirley Hickernill; a grandson, Easton Miller; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Miller. Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He retired in 1996 after 30 years with Reading Alloys. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019