Earl Noll


1925 - 2019
Earl Noll Obituary

Earl A. Noll, 93, of Temple, passed away at 11:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 30th at Kutztown Manor, Kutztown, Pa.

Earl was born in Reading, Pa., on October 28, 1925, a son of the late Bertha (Hinkle)

and Henry Noll. He was the husband of Elaine (Showers) Noll who survives him. Earl served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, serving in the South Pacific campaigns. He later worked as a bus driver at Reading Bus Company and then Barta for 32 years, retiring in 1988.

Earl is survived by two daughters, Linda L. Noll, of Temple; Donna M Witwer, of Reading; and three sons: Michael Noll,

husband of Brenda Noll, of Denver, Pa.;

Roland L. Heffner, of Womelsdorf; and James A. Heffner, husband Tammy

Heffner, of Reading. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Chrisandra (Noll) Leonard.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
