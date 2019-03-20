Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Popp Jr..

Earl A. Popp Jr., 91, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

He was the husband of Margaret "Peggy" E. Diener Popp with whom he shared 60 years of marriage this past April 5th.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Earl Sr. and Elsie H. Henry Popp.

Earl had served as the vice president of corporate

communications for the Fulton Financial Corporation,

retiring after 25 years in 1994. After his retirement, he worked at the Lancaster County Visitors Bureau. Prior to working for Fulton, he had worked for WHUM TV and

Radio in Reading.

He was a graduate of Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y.

Earl was an active member of St. Peter's Evangelical

Lutheran Church, where he served as past council president and on various committees. He volunteered at Hope House, was past chairman of Red Rose Transit Authority and a member of the Manheim Twp. Sunrise Lions Club.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving as a staff sergeant with the Corps of Engineers.

In addition to his wife, Peggy, he is survived by his daughter, Suzanne M. Sheidy, of Shillington; his 5 granddaughters and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter two weeks ago, Sharon, married to Michael Metzler, of Manheim; and by his sister, Dorris Coldren.

Friends will be received on Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, from 1-2 p.m., with the Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Peters Lutheran

Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his

memory to St. Peters Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.



